Embedded Computing Design

Presidio and TDK SensEI Expand Partnership to Bring edgeRX to Manufacturers Worldwide

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 13, 2026

News

Presidio announced an expanded strategic partnership with TDK SensEI focused on modernizing how industrial machine health data is surfaced, interpreted, and acted on in real manufacturing environments.

The expanded partnership brings together TDK SensEI and Presidio in a collaborative relationship that blends their respective strengths to advance AI modernization programs for manufacturers and other industrial segments. For companies aiming to reduce downtime, improve throughput, and act on machine data in real time, the synergy between TDK SensEI’s AI platform and Presidio’s Maintenance AI creates a powerful, scalable path from pilot to full production.

edgeRX is an industrial machine health monitoring platform that delivers a comprehensive, low-touch solution for ensuring the optimal performance of industrial equipment. For more information about edgeRX, visit here.

“As a company developing advanced manufacturing AI solutions, we knew we needed a partner that could match our speed and ambition,” said Sundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Product Officer at TDK SensEI. “Presidio has played a pivotal role in helping us architect and deliver our flagship edgeRX platform, enabling customers to optimize their manufacturing operations. Building on this success, we have deepened our relationship and are proud to offer the edgeRX product line as a preferred partner solution to Presidio’s manufacturing customers globally.”

“What we built with TDK SensEI is a real-world example of what agentic AI looks like in a manufacturing context – not a proof of concept, but a production platform that factories can deploy today,” said Andres de Corral, Vice President, Digital Services & Solutions at Presidio. “Together with TDK SensEI we helped evolve how operational data is delivered and used on the factory floor, ultimately powering faster decisions and more efficient manufacturing operations.”

For more information about Presidio’s complete suite of manufacturing solutions, visit here.

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Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders.

She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions.

Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. 

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