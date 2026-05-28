Nanoscale Sensing: Miniaturization in Real-World Environments

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Dr. Konstantin Kloppstech, CTO at digid, joins the podcast to explain the benefits and breakthroughs his company's been able to achieve with nanoscale sensing. We discuss the miniaturization of sensors in real-world environments, reliability and durability concerns, and collaborations.

Later, Rich and Altera’s President and CEO, Raghib Hussain, discuss where the company's been and where it's going. They dive into Altera's offerings, roadmap, and the relationships they've made along the way.