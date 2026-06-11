Embedded Computing Design

Openchip Adopts Baya Systems' WeaveIP Fabric for AI and RISC-V Platforms

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 11, 2026

News

Openchip Adopts Baya Systems' WeaveIP Fabric for AI and RISC-V Platforms
Image Credit: Baya Systems and Openchip

Baya Systems and Openchip announced the companies have entered a strategic partnership. Openchip is licensing Baya Systems’ data-movement platform and Network-on-Chip (NoC) fabric technology to offer solutions enhanced for increasing demands of next-generation intelligent computing.

Openchip will employ Baya’s WeaveIP unified fabric to design specialized intelligent compute systems for AI workloads. Baya’s WeaverPro FabricStudio platform enables Openchip to design and boost the development of RISC-V-based multi-chiplet systems. Openchip reduces development risk, cuts time-to-market, and optimizes power-performance-area (PPA) at scale by using Baya's software-driven platform to model and validate data movement architecture prior to committing to physical silicon.

"The communication layer between memory and compute is the critical connective tissue of the AI stack. Our collaboration with Openchip enables them to address data movement explicitly and early to build their state-of-art systems with the performance and efficiency the market now demands within the ever-shrinking time-to-market window,” said Dr. Sailesh Kumar, CEO and founder of Baya Systems.

For more information, visit bayasystems.com and openchip.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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