Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Dealing With the Massive Power Draw in Data Centers | Infineon

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

March 25, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Dealing With the Massive Power Draw in Data Centers | Infineon

Industrial power conversion is somewhat of an obscure topic, but nonetheless, super-important for people designing any type of platform or equipment for the industrial space. 

At the top of that list, and the application that’s responsible for changing our designs seemingly overnight, is the data center. Efficiently powering these data centers is key because they consume lots of power, and they are popping up in more places than originally expected. 

To help understand how to deal with these key issues, I spoke to Steve Tateosian, Infineon Technologies’ Senior VP for its IoT, Compute and Wireless Business Unit, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

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