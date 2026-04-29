Embedded Computing Design

POLYN Technology Announces Tapeout of Automotive Chip

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 29, 2026

News

POLYN Technology Announces Tapeout of Automotive Chip

April 29, 2026 - POLYN Technology, a provider of neuromorphic technology with application-specific Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) products, has taped out a VibroSense engineering chip featuring an analog neuromorphic core for tire friction monitoring. This is POLYN’s first chip, developed in cooperation with GlobalFoundries, using more advanced nodes for this and the next generation of products.

This development is designed to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, physics-aware sensing technologies for next-generation ADAS and autonomous driving platforms.

Following extensive real-world validation and data-driven development, POLYN’s advanced solution for tire-road friction estimation leverages neural networks to process high-frequency sensor data. The system is trained on diverse driving conditions to estimate the peak friction coefficient (PFC) in real time, enabling predictive insight into road grip before critical events such as braking occur.

Validation through controlled braking scenarios, along with correlation with industry benchmarks, demonstrates alignment with real-world friction behavior across standard surfaces, including asphalt, concrete, and aquaplaning conditions. The solution is engineered to maintain reliable performance under complex and non-ideal driving conditions, such as wet roads or uneven terrain, providing stable estimates with confidence-aware outputs. 

VibroSense Tire Monitoring Solution is designed to operate in conjunction with a TPMS SoC, using accelerometer vibration signals to monitor tire–road grip.

“There is strong and growing interest in sensor data pre-processing implemented in silicon for automotive applications,” said Aleksandr Timofeev, CEO of POLYN. “This tapeout marks an important milestone in NASP chip development and furthers our mission to unlock new opportunities for advanced vehicle systems with VibroSense – an energy-efficient neuromorphic sensing solution.” 

POLYN’s advanced neural network compiler and customized EDA flow generate the neural core layout for the VibroSense chip, incorporating thousands of neurons, weight matrices, and interconnections. NASP technology utilizes analog neurons for signal processing in a truly asynchronous mode, resulting in low power consumption and low inference latency. This enables deployment of the VibroSense chip within the tire, a practical solution for direct road sensing. 

Timofeev added that POLYN is actively collaborating with Tier 1 suppliers and automotive OEMs seeking to obtain real-time tire-road friction estimates directly from the tire. Indirect calculations and virtual sensors cannot provide the required accuracy under changing road conditions, particularly in autonomous driving scenarios.

For more information, visit: POLYN Technology Ltd

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Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders.

She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions.

Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. 

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