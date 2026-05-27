Embedded Executive: According To Its CEO, Altera Is Back | Altera

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

Those of us who have been around the embedded space for a while are pretty familiar with Altera’s history in the programmable logic space. Without going through the details, it’s a fairly rocky past.

The company now claims that we should put the past in the rearview mirror and focus not just on what the company is offering today, but what’s on its roadmap. They feel that the relationships they’ve made and the inroads they continue to make put them in the perfect position to provide the products its customers want and need.

I wanted to hear this story right from the horse’s mouth, so I spoke to Altera’s President and CEO, Raghib Hussain, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.