Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: According To Its CEO, Altera Is Back | Altera

By Rich Nass

Contributing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 27, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: According To Its CEO, Altera Is Back | Altera

Those of us who have been around the embedded space for a while are pretty familiar with Altera’s history in the programmable logic space. Without going through the details, it’s a fairly rocky past. 

The company now claims that we should put the past in the rearview mirror and focus not just on what the company is offering today, but what’s on its roadmap. They feel that the relationships they’ve made and the inroads they continue to make put them in the perfect position to provide the products its customers want and need. 

I wanted to hear this story right from the horse’s mouth, so I spoke to Altera’s President and CEO, Raghib Hussain, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Rich Nass is a regular contributor to Embedded Computing Design. He has appeared on more than 500 episodes of the popular Embedded Executive podcast series, and is a regular contributor to the Embedded Insiders podcast.

Rich has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 35 years, and is a recognized expert in the areas of embedded computing, Edge AI, industrial computing, the IoT, and cyber-resiliency and safety and security issues. He writes and speaks regularly on these topics and more.

Rich is currently the Liaison to Industry for the Embedded World North America Exhibition and Conference, and has held similar positions with the global Embedded World Conference and Exhibition.

Previously, Rich was the Brand Director for UBM’s award-winning Design News property. Prior to that, he led the content team for UBM Canon’s Medical Devices Group, as well all custom properties and events.  In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, handling the Embedded and Custom groups and the TechOnline DesignLine network of design engineering web sites.

Nass holds a BSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

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