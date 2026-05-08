Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2026 Podcast with needCode

By Ken Briodagh

Editor in Chief

Embedded Computing Design

May 08, 2026

Podcast

embedded world 2026 Podcast with needCode

Embedded Computing Design Editor, Ken Briodagh, talks with Bartek Kling, CEO of needCode, at embedded world 2026.

 

DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars.

At Embedded Computing Design, he covers, AI, Edge Computing, Data Centers, Automotive, Industrial, Smart City, IoT and IIoT, Semiconductors, Healthcare, and lots more. He hosts weekly programs on YouTube, including the technology unboxing feature DevKit Weekly, and his news show ICYMI, and, along with Tiera Oliver, hosts the Embedded Insiders and Embedded Executive podcasts. 

In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false.

Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/ken-briodagh

Industry Moderator: https://www.microelectronicsus.com/speakers/ken-briodagh-1

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/embedded-insiders/id1359230366

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5X07QpW7U2CM9ZbGxl4p40

Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/280493/episodes/18870202-embedded-world-recap-new-ohfm-standard-the-importance-of-security

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