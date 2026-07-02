Embedded Computing Design

When AI Understands Hardware & Raises the Stakes for Cybersecurity

By Embedded Insiders

July 02, 2026

Podcast

When AI Understands Hardware & Raises the Stakes for Cybersecurity

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ethan Gibbs, CEO of Embedder, joins us to discuss his company's AI firmware engineering platform. Built for embedded development, the Embedder hardware-aware coding agent is designed to reduce the time it takes engineers to read datasheets and write the code. It poses the question: What happens when AI actually understands the hardware?

Next, Rich and Steve Hanna, a Distinguished Engineer at Infineon, discuss the increasing capabilities and access to AI tools and how they can potentially help cybercriminals by providing more sophisticated tools that make their job easier. 

How is AI reshaping the threat landscape, and what does it mean for the future of cybersecurity?

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

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