Embedded Computing Design

Apply now: TITAN Haptics Introduces TITAN Haptics Launchpad with Up to $60,000 in Engineering Support for Hardware Startups

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 23, 2026

News

Apply now: TITAN Haptics Introduces TITAN Haptics Launchpad with Up to $60,000 in Engineering Support for Hardware Startups
Image Credit: TITAN Haptics

TITAN Haptics introduced TITAN Haptics Launchpad in the United States in a bid to extend its global haptics engineering proficiency to hardware startups designing next generation solutions where tactile interaction strengthens user experience, product differentiation, and perceived quality.

“Hardware startups often have strong product ideas and a clear understanding of their users, but haptics can be difficult to optimize without specialist engineering experience. With years of experience working with hardware teams, TITAN understands that turning haptic concepts into great user experiences requires specialized engineering expertise. Through TITAN Haptics Launchpad, we want to make our haptics expertise, development resources and integration support more accessible to innovative teams creating products where touch can make the experience more intuitive, responsive and differentiated.”

To support product development and market readiness to selected startups (three yearly), TITAN Haptics Launchpad will provide a package valued up to US $60,000 including haptics engineering guidance, certification support, motor credits, hardware resources, and global ecosystem connections. The program is developed to aid startups in the challenges faced from architecture planning, motor or module selection, tactile effect tuning, and product integration.

TITAN Haptics Launchpad is open to startups designing products that include, or plan to include, some form of tactile interaction. Applicants will need to provide the following information: product category, development stage, application scenario, current haptics requirements, and any available indicators of market interest, such as crowdfunding, preorders, channel interest, social engagement, user demand, or other early traction.

Support Areas May Include:

  • haptics architecture planning
  • motor and module selection
  • tactile effect design and tuning
  • integration guidance
  • haptics certification support
  • motor credits and hardware resources
  • global ecosystem connections and market readiness guidance

TITAN Haptics Launchpad is ideal for gaming devices, robotics, XR, wearables, wellness products, smart devices, automotive interfaces, and other interactive hardware applications.

Applicants should submit comprehensive details of their product category, development stage, tactile interaction requirements, and current haptics implementation status by July 31, 2026, for the first cohort. Selected teams will be contacted in August.

To apply, visit titanhaptics.com/startup-program/#apply-now.

For more information, visit titanhaptics.com/startup-program/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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