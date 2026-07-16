Embedded Computing Design

NXP Announces UCODE Nxm RAIN RFID IC for Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Aviation

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 16, 2026

News

NXP Announces UCODE Nxm RAIN RFID IC for Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Aviation
Image Credit: NXP

NXP announced the UCODE Nxm, a RAIN RFID IC designed for high-capacity item identification in industrial IoT and digital product passport applications. It supports 880 bits of total shared memory with up to 496-bit EPC memory and up to 752-bit user memory. The integrated circuit is designed for manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and aviation. It can store extended data directly on the tag while maintaining standards-based privacy and data integrity.

Highlights:

High-Sensitivity RF Performance

  • Read sensitivity -24 dBm
  • Write sensitivity -22 dBm
  • Self-adjust for optimized RF performance

Data Integrity and Security

  • Memory Safeguard with ECC protection
  • Parity protection for TID memory
  • Standards-based Untraceable privacy

System Integration and Identification

  • 96-bit TID memory
  • Brand Identifier for company-specific ID
  • GS1-compliant encoding support

Reliability and Endurance

  • 100 K write endurance
  • 20-year data retention
  • Operating range -40 °C to +85 °C

Ideal applications include Baggage Tagging, Brand Protection, and Inventory and Supply Chain Management.

For more information, visit nxp.com/products/UCODE-NXM?elq_mid=11112&elq_cid=3639367#documentation.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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