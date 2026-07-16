NXP Announces UCODE Nxm RAIN RFID IC for Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Aviation
July 16, 2026
News
NXP announced the UCODE Nxm, a RAIN RFID IC designed for high-capacity item identification in industrial IoT and digital product passport applications. It supports 880 bits of total shared memory with up to 496-bit EPC memory and up to 752-bit user memory. The integrated circuit is designed for manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and aviation. It can store extended data directly on the tag while maintaining standards-based privacy and data integrity.
Highlights:
High-Sensitivity RF Performance
- Read sensitivity -24 dBm
- Write sensitivity -22 dBm
- Self-adjust for optimized RF performance
Data Integrity and Security
- Memory Safeguard with ECC protection
- Parity protection for TID memory
- Standards-based Untraceable privacy
System Integration and Identification
- 96-bit TID memory
- Brand Identifier for company-specific ID
- GS1-compliant encoding support
Reliability and Endurance
- 100 K write endurance
- 20-year data retention
- Operating range -40 °C to +85 °C
Ideal applications include Baggage Tagging, Brand Protection, and Inventory and Supply Chain Management.
For more information, visit nxp.com/products/UCODE-NXM?elq_mid=11112&elq_cid=3639367#documentation.