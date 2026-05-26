Countering security threats of quantum attacks with PSOC™ Control microcontrollers

Whitepaper

This whitepaper helps you understand in simple terms what quantum computing is, what’s driving its growth, the biggest threats surrounding it, and why there is significant interest in post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

We then show how you can protect your system using PSOC™️ Control C3 Performance Line’s comprehensive approach that follows the guidelines defined in the Commercial National Security Algorithm 2.0 (CNSA 2.0) suite.