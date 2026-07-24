Embedded Computing Design

Newark and Hailo Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Edge AI Solutions and Development Kits Worldwide

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 24, 2026

News

Image Credit: Hailo

Newark publicized it has begun a partnership with Hailo with the goal to expand access to high-performance AI solutions for global customers. Newark is now offering Hailo’s AI products through its worldwide distribution network, e-commerce platforms, and engineering community. This will allow engineers, developers, and enterprises to efficiently integrate advanced edge AI capabilities into their edge designs at scale.

“Partnering with Hailo further strengthens Newark’s commitment to delivering leading-edge technologies that help our customers accelerate innovation,” said Jose Lok, Global Product Category Director – Onboard Components & SBC at Newark. “Hailo’s high-performance AI solutions bring powerful edge AI capabilities to a wide range of applications, and we are excited to make these technologies more accessible to customers globally.”

Thanks to the collaboration, customers have access to Hailo’s AI accelerators, modules, and development kits, supported by design resources, technical expertise, and reliable supply chain services.

“We’re excited to join forces with Newark to bring our advanced edge AI solutions to more customers globally,” said Jan-Friso Blacquiere, VP Sales EMEA, Hailo Technologies. “With Newark’s strong global presence and online channels, this partnership will empower innovators to realise new levels of AI performance at the edge.”

The alliance supports users in the design of innovative AI applications including physical AI, smart cities, industrial automation, logistics, automotive, and intelligent retail.

For more information, visit Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA, and element14 in APAC.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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