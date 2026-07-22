Embedded Executive: Photonics Can Provide a Needed Boost For Data Centers | NLM Photonics

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

It seems like nobody wants a data center in their backyard. In fact, they are starting to be banned completely by some states. But we need them if we are going to move AI technology forward. So, what do we do?

One of the reasons for the pushback is the power required to drive these massive data centers. While it’s not the be-all, end-all, the use of photonics is one method that can reduce power consumption in data centers.

Photonics has been used before, but not as the mainstream transfer medium. But could it? That’s where the discussion started on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spoke to Brad Booth, the CEO of NLM Photonics.