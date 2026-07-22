Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Photonics Can Provide a Needed Boost For Data Centers | NLM Photonics

By Rich Nass

Contributing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 22, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Photonics Can Provide a Needed Boost For Data Centers | NLM Photonics

It seems like nobody wants a data center in their backyard. In fact, they are starting to be banned completely by some states. But we need them if we are going to move AI technology forward. So, what do we do? 

One of the reasons for the pushback is the power required to drive these massive data centers. While it’s not the be-all, end-all, the use of photonics is one method that can reduce power consumption in data centers. 

Photonics has been used before, but not as the mainstream transfer medium. But could it? That’s where the discussion started on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spoke to Brad Booth, the CEO of NLM Photonics.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Rich Nass is a regular contributor to Embedded Computing Design. He has appeared on more than 500 episodes of the popular Embedded Executive podcast series, and is a regular contributor to the Embedded Insiders podcast.

Rich has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 35 years, and is a recognized expert in the areas of embedded computing, Edge AI, industrial computing, the IoT, and cyber-resiliency and safety and security issues. He writes and speaks regularly on these topics and more.

Rich is currently the Liaison to Industry for the Embedded World North America Exhibition and Conference, and has held similar positions with the global Embedded World Conference and Exhibition.

Previously, Rich was the Brand Director for UBM’s award-winning Design News property. Prior to that, he led the content team for UBM Canon’s Medical Devices Group, as well all custom properties and events.  In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, handling the Embedded and Custom groups and the TechOnline DesignLine network of design engineering web sites.

Nass holds a BSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

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