Embedded Computing Design

APLEX’s Fanless ACS-330 Edge AI Controller is Powered by the Intel N97 with DDR5 Memory

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 22, 2026

News

Image Credit: APLEX

APLEX Technology Inc. released its Intel Processor N97 powered ACS-330 Embedded Edge AI Controller supporting up to 32GB of DDR5 memory while providing dependable computing performance in a low-power design.

The ACS-330 is engineered for edge AI solutions in applications such as smart manufacturing, including equipment monitoring, status monitoring, and local data processing. The solution’s fanless design optimizes heat dissipation and has the capability for always on automation operations.

Featurerd are dual 2.5GbE Ethernet ports with TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking), RS-232/422/485, and GPIO interfaces providing consistent, low-latency communication for industrial networks. It is easily integrated into industrial equipment and sensors for data acquisition and control tasks.

It offers a operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C and a wide 9–36V DC power input ideal for industrial environments with varying power conditions and temperature changes. TPM 2.0 hardware-based security delivers a basic level of system and data protection that reduces the risk of unauthorized access and data exposure.

For more information, visit aplex.com/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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