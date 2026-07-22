APLEX’s Fanless ACS-330 Edge AI Controller is Powered by the Intel N97 with DDR5 Memory

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: APLEX APLEX Technology Inc. released its Intel Processor N97 powered ACS-330 Embedded Edge AI Controller supporting up to 32GB of DDR5 memory while providing dependable computing performance in a low-power design.

The ACS-330 is engineered for edge AI solutions in applications such as smart manufacturing, including equipment monitoring, status monitoring, and local data processing. The solution’s fanless design optimizes heat dissipation and has the capability for always on automation operations.

Featurerd are dual 2.5GbE Ethernet ports with TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking), RS-232/422/485, and GPIO interfaces providing consistent, low-latency communication for industrial networks. It is easily integrated into industrial equipment and sensors for data acquisition and control tasks.

It offers a operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C and a wide 9–36V DC power input ideal for industrial environments with varying power conditions and temperature changes. TPM 2.0 hardware-based security delivers a basic level of system and data protection that reduces the risk of unauthorized access and data exposure.

For more information, visit aplex.com/.