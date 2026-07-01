Renesas Acquires Software Developer Pictorus for a Boost to Renesas 365

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Renesas Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that a Renesas subsidiary has acquired software developer Pictorus, based in Oakland, California. Pictorus gives Renesas a cloud‑based behavioral modeling platform that delivers a connected platform for model-based system design.

Chris Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Pictorus, said, “We started Pictorus because embedded firmware development still asks engineers to bridge too many gaps between hardware, software, simulation, and deployment. Engineers deserve something more modern and cohesive. What excites us most about joining Renesas is how strongly that vision aligns with the direction of the Renesas 365 platform. Renesas is uniquely positioned to connect hardware, software, and development workflows at a massive scale, and we’re excited to help build that future together.”

Renesas’ Renesas 365 will benefit by the gain of Pictorus. Renesas 365 combines electronics system development from discovery to development and lifecycle management. Designers can visually design, express, and simulate system behavior and intent, speeding up the application development cycle.

“Incorporating Pictorus’ capabilities advances system design on Renesas 365 by combining current architectural modeling capabilities with behavioral modeling and simulation,” said Leigh Gawne, Renesas’ Vice President of R&D and Digital Industries, Software & Digitalization. “In addition, Pictorus’ technology will drive a further left shift through rapid virtual prototyping and code generation, accelerating exploration and evaluation, enabling faster, more optimal device selections,” he added.

For more information, visit renesas.com.