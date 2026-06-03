San Francisco Circuits Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Defense Supply Chain Security

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: San Francisco Circuits

San Francisco Circuits, Inc. has attained Final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 status following a successful independent assessment by an accredited Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

“This certification reflects the significant investments we’ve made to ensure our systems, processes, and internal controls meet the stringent cybersecurity expectations of today’s defense supply chain,” said Alex Danovich, President and CEO of San Francisco Circuits. “As cybersecurity requirements continue to expand across government and aerospace programs, our customers can confidently partner with a manufacturer that has demonstrated verified compliance – not simply claimed it.”

San Francisco Circuits’ enterprise information systems now adhere to the cybersecurity requirements outlined in NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2, as codified in 32 CFR Part 170, for the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

The company updated its position within the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) to reflect this independent validation, providing immediate transparency for Department of Defense (DoD) prime contractors and procurement officers.

By attaining CMMC Level 2, San Francisco Circuits proves its worth for defense contractors, aerospace companies, and government suppliers. It is committed to maintain and develop its cybersecurity solutions as compliance standards and customer requirements evolve.

For more information, visit sfcircuits.com.

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.



He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.



Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education. More from Chad