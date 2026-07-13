Infineon and LS ELECTRIC Collaborate to Advance High-Efficiency Direct Current Power Solutions for AI Data Centers

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Seoul, Korea – 13 July 2026 – Infineon Technologies AG and LS ELECTRIC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on high-efficiency direct current (DC) power infrastructure solutions for AI data centers and next-generation power grids.



The two companies will collaborate on key technologies to enhance energy efficiency, system performance, and scalability in next-generation power infrastructure.



The collaboration will focus on key DC infrastructure areas, including power conversion systems for energy storage systems, solid-state transformers (SSTs) and solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs).

According to the company, SSTs are advanced, semiconductor-based power conversion devices that can be up to 30 percent smaller and lighter while offering higher efficiency than conventional copper- and iron-based transformers. SSCBs use semiconductors and smart algorithms to protect electrical circuits from damage caused by short circuits or overloads. They interrupt the flow of current and operate on the microsecond scale to improve system stability and protection. These semiconductor-based solutions are becoming increasingly important in high-density power environments such as AI data centers. The collaboration aims to improve power and voltage conversion efficiency while enhancing the stability and reliability of next-generation DC power systems.



Under the provisions of the MoU, Infineon will support the development of high-efficiency, high-performance DC power infrastructure systems with its broad semiconductor portfolio that includes power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and power control solutions. LS ELECTRIC will leverage its expertise in power systems and industrial automation to drive system-level integration and implementation. Together, the two companies will align technology roadmaps and advance co-development efforts to capture growth opportunities in the next-generation energy infrastructure market.

"The increasing electricity demand, especially from AI data centers, is reshaping the way power is generated, distributed, and consumed," said Andreas Weisl, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Industrial & Infrastructure at Infineon. "High-efficiency DC architectures will play a key role in addressing increased energy demand while improving overall system performance and sustainability. By combining Infineon's semiconductor expertise with LS ELECTRIC's strength in system integration, we are well positioned to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation DC power infrastructure."



"The importance of high-efficiency DC power technologies is growing more than ever with the expansion of AI data centers and next-generation power grids," said Kil Young Ahn, Vice President and Head of Production and R&BD at LS ELECTRIC. "Through our collaboration with Infineon, which possesses worldwide-leading power semiconductor technologies, we will strengthen our competitiveness in core DC power infrastructure solutions and will evolve into a total solutions provider leading the global AI data center market and future power markets."

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com