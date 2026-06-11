Navigating the Cyber Resilience Act with NXP Semiconductors and Axis Communications
June 11, 2026
Sponsored Podcast
On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we're diving into the EU Cyber Resilience Act with Giuseppe Guagliardo, Senior Product Manager at NXP Semiconductors, and Axel Keskikangas, Product Cybersecurity Architect at Axis Communications.
During the discussion, the two provide an overview of the regulation and explain how NXP products and platforms help simplify CRA compliance, and how Axis supports the end user with evidence and assurance for CRA compliance.
NXP Resources:
- CRA content hub: www.nxp.com/CRA
- CRA training academy: www.nxp.com/CRAacademy
- Application note "Ease CRA compliance with EdgeLock Discrete Portfolio": https://www.nxp.com/docs/en/application-note/AN14671.pdf
Axis Resources:
- Cybersecurity landing page: https://www.axis.com/about-axis/cybersecurity
- Blog article: https://newsroom.axis.com/blog/what-is-the-cyber-resilience-act