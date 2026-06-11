Navigating the Cyber Resilience Act with NXP Semiconductors and Axis Communications

By Embedded Insiders

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we're diving into the EU Cyber Resilience Act with Giuseppe Guagliardo, Senior Product Manager at NXP Semiconductors, and Axel Keskikangas, Product Cybersecurity Architect at Axis Communications.

During the discussion, the two provide an overview of the regulation and explain how NXP products and platforms help simplify CRA compliance, and how Axis supports the end user with evidence and assurance for CRA compliance.

NXP Resources:

CRA content hub: www.nxp.com/CRA

CRA training academy: www.nxp.com/CRAacademy

Application note "Ease CRA compliance with EdgeLock Discrete Portfolio": https://www.nxp.com/docs/en/application-note/AN14671.pdf

Axis Resources:

Cybersecurity landing page: https://www.axis.com/about-axis/cybersecurity

Blog article: https://newsroom.axis.com/blog/what-is-the-cyber-resilience-act