GÖPEL electronic Launches Multibus Controller 6281 with Up to Eight 10BASE-T1S Interfaces

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: GÖPEL GÖPEL electronic announced its Multibus Controller 6281 automotive Ethernet expansion for faster, parallel communication testing. Up to eight 10BASE-T1S transceivers expand the 62 Series for ECU testing via PCI Express, PXI Express, and stand-alone modes. The solution delivers the requirements and transmission standards of the automotive market.

The 62 Series supports 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 with availability for up to eight independent 10BASE-T1S interfaces allowing simultaneous parallel testing of up to eight DUTs. The Multibus Controller 6281 covers all communication technologies currently used in vehicles with just a single hardware unit.

Additionally, the 6281 Multibus Controller offers eight digital I/O interfaces (4 digital inputs, 4 digital outputs) with a flexible configuration. CAN FD, LIN, K-Line, or FlexRay interfaces are also available and assigned a transceiver slot, with the transceiver inserted into the slot determining the type of interface.

As an independent embedded test system, communication and simulation logic is performed completely on the hardware, while the host connection via PCIe, PXIe, or Ethernet is utilized for parameterization, configuration, and result transmission. The G PCIe 6281 and G PXIe 6281 are engineered as plug-in cards for a PCIe or PXIe bus system, respectively, the G CAR 6281 is a stand-alone device with Gigabit Ethernet (1 GigE) as the host interface.

Two connectors are available for linking the DUT to the communication interfaces, RJ Point Five or HARTING ix Industrial. Collaborating with Net2Run software, communication and rest bus simulations can be configured based on data. Net2Run is fully based on the AUTOSAR standard and allows general ECU description files including *.arxml, *.dbc, *.ldf, and FIBEX.

For more information, visit goepel.com/en/automotive-test-solutions/applications/control-units-under-test.