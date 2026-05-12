Embedded Computing Design

Qualcomm: IQ-9075 Evaluation Kit (EVK)

May 12, 2026

Product

Qualcomm: IQ-9075 Evaluation Kit (EVK)
Image Credit: Qualcomm

The Qualcomm Dragonwing™️ IQ-9075 EVK is a comprehensively featured platform to evaluate the industrial-grade performance of the Qualcomm Dragonwing™️ IQ-9075 processor for IoT solutions.

Highlights: 

  • Processor: Dragonwing IQ-9075
  • Operating System: Ubuntu, Upstream Linux with Yocto Support
  • Memory: 36 GB LPDDR5 with link ECC
  • Storage: 128 GB UFS
  • PCIe/Connectivity: Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: M.2 module with connector on mainboard PCIe: 1x PCIex4 slot or expansion (switched), 1x m.2 E key (Wi-Fi) or expansion (switched)
  • Display: • 2x mini-DP (one with MST) • DSI flex connection (display not included)

Product Website Link: https://www.qualcomm.com/developer/hardware/qualcomm-iq-9075-evaluation-kit-evk

Datasheet Link: https://docs.qualcomm.com/doc/87-87713-1/87-87713-1_REV_G_Qualcomm_Dragonwing_IQ-9075_EVK_Product_brief.pdf

Buy It Now Link: https://www.qualcomm.com/developer/hardware/qualcomm-iq-9075-evaluation-kit-evk/hardware

 

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