ASRock Industrial Unveils Agentic Robot101 and Secure Edge AI Solutions at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial will be at Booth R0514 during COMPUTEX Taipei 2026. From June 2 to June 5 the company will discuss how “Edge AI, Secure and Open” is defining the next generation of intelligent industrial computing. Live demonstrations will highlight the progression of Edge AI across agentic AI, physical AI, cybersecurity, and open automation. Presented will be ASRock Industrial portfolio of its industrial Edge AIoT platforms, embedded computer systems, and industrial motherboards.

Highlights:

To feature the abilities of autonomous multimodal robotics with real-time perception, reasoning, and action at the edge, ASRock Industrial will exhibit its main attraction, its Agentic Robot101.

AI BOX-A395 mini AI workstation powers three enterprise AI demos: On-premises Medication Safety AI Agent integrated with Taiwan AI Cloud’s AFS AI HUB AI Compliance Appliance developed with III ASTRA for automated AI governance validation Phison aiDAPTIV collaboration expands memory capacity for large-scale local AI workloads

Also showcased will be OpenClaw AI agents secured by AiSafeguard with Exein Runtime, enabling policy control, sandbox isolation, and runtime monitoring for secure Edge AI. Additionally, AiUAC Copilot supports AI-assisted development for IEC 61499 open automation.

Presented will be ASRock Industrial portfolio of its industrial Edge AioT platforms, embedded computer systems, and industrial motherboards.

Live Demos of Secure and Open Edge AI Solutions:

Agentic Robot101:

The solution leverages the NUC-358H and demonstrates household assistant uses and the prospective capabilities of AI-powered robotics for intelligent daily support. The demonstration will highlight autonomous robots competent of real-time vision perception, voice interaction, reasoning, and physical action execution entirely at the edge without cloud dependency.

Medication Safety AI Agent:

ASRock Industrial AI BOX-A395, powered by the Formosa Foundation Model (FFM), offers an on-premises platform for secure deployment of medical AI within hospital networks. It enables real-time drug interaction analysis with accurate, explainable, and clinically reliable insights.

AI Compliance Appliance:

ASRock Industrial and Institute for Information Industry will unveil Taiwan’s first “boot-and-evaluate, deploy-and-comply” AI compliance appliance based on the AI BOX-A395. The solution is powered by the III ASTRA Regulatory-as-Code engine permitting automated on-device AI LLM compliance without cloud upload. The solution is aligned with the EU AI Act, OWASP LLM Top 10, and NIST AI RMF.

AI BOX-A395 x Phison aiDAPTIV:

This demo will show how the AI BOX-A395 integrates Phison aiDAPTIV to address memory constraints in large-scale LLM workloads by virtualizing aiDAPTIV Cache Memory. Booth experts will discuss how the solution enables fully local AI inference for generative AI and multimedia applications.

Trusted OpenClaw AI Agent:

Highlighted will be how AiSafeguard brings together policy-based device control and sandbox isolation with Exein’s runtime behavior monitoring to secure AI workloads at the edge. It will demonstrate real-time threat detection, workload isolation, and centralized security monitoring.

AiUAC Copilot:

The AiUAC Copilot will demonstrate how AI can accelerate engineering by generating IEC 61499-based automation applications that are deployed and executed through AiUAC Runtime on ASRock Industrial’s industrial IoT controllers. The solution aids in simplifying automation development, improving deployment flexibility, and accelerating open automation workflows.

For more information, visit asrockind.com/product-inquiry.

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