Darveen to Showcase Edge AI and Rugged Industrial Systems at COMPUTEX 2026 and Automate 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Darveen Darveen announced it will attend both COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei (June 2-5, Booth P0814, Hall 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center) and Automate 2026 in Chicago (June 22-25, Booth 4172, McCormick Place South Building). During the exhibitions, Darveen will demonstrate its "Taiwan Heart, Global Reach" initiative while displaying its commitment to the global markets.

During the shows, Darveen’s booths will carry the theme of “Driving Resilience, Powering Intelligence.” According to the press release, the theme represents Darveen’s core mission of delivering resilient systems designed for harsh environments while enabling smarter decision-making through edge intelligence.

COMPUTEX 2026:

Industrial HMI Solutions

IP69K stainless steel panel PCs and ARM-based Android panel PCs designed for demanding industrial environments and process visualization

Rugged Tablets

High-durability mobile devices designed for frontline industrial operations requiring mobility, connectivity, and reliability

Edge AI Computing Platforms

GPU-enabled embedded systems ideal for machine vision, AI inference, and intelligent edge automation

Automate 2026:

While attending Automate 2026, Darveen will exhibit its industrial panel PCs, rugged tablets, and edge AI solutions adapted for North American automation needs. The solutions are ideal for applications in food processing, robotics, warehouse automation, and smart logistics.

For more information, visit darveen.com/darveen-showcases-at-computex-2026-and-automate-2026/.