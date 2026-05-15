Embedded Computing Design

Darveen to Showcase Edge AI and Rugged Industrial Systems at COMPUTEX 2026 and Automate 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 15, 2026

News

Image Credit: Darveen

Darveen announced it will attend both COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei (June 2-5, Booth P0814, Hall 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center) and Automate 2026 in Chicago (June 22-25, Booth 4172, McCormick Place South Building). During the exhibitions, Darveen will demonstrate its "Taiwan Heart, Global Reach" initiative while displaying its commitment to the global markets.

During the shows, Darveen’s booths will carry the theme of “Driving Resilience, Powering Intelligence.” According to the press release, the theme represents Darveen’s core mission of delivering resilient systems designed for harsh environments while enabling smarter decision-making through edge intelligence.

COMPUTEX 2026:

Industrial HMI Solutions

  • IP69K stainless steel panel PCs and ARM-based Android panel PCs designed for demanding industrial environments and process visualization

Rugged Tablets

  • High-durability mobile devices designed for frontline industrial operations requiring mobility, connectivity, and reliability

Edge AI Computing Platforms

  • GPU-enabled embedded systems ideal for machine vision, AI inference, and intelligent edge automation

Automate 2026:

While attending Automate 2026, Darveen will exhibit its industrial panel PCs, rugged tablets, and edge AI solutions adapted for North American automation needs. The solutions are ideal for applications in food processing, robotics, warehouse automation, and smart logistics.

For more information, visit darveen.com/darveen-showcases-at-computex-2026-and-automate-2026/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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Industrial - Industrial Computing
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IoT - Edge Computing
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