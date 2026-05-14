Qoitech Otii Software 3.7 Introduces Battery Life Estimator

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Qoitech Lund, Sweden. Qoitech announced the release of its Otii Software 3.7 that introduces the Battery Life Estimator, a measurement-based battery runtime prediction tool integrated into the Otii power measurement workflow.

According to the press release, the Battery Life Estimator combines a captured device load profile with a measured battery discharge curve specific to the application's usage pattern, either designed by the engineer using Otii instruments or supplied by the battery manufacturer. In use, it substitutes generic battery conventions that underpin most average-current calculations with real discharge data captured under the conditions the battery will experience, accounting for chemistry behavior, temperature, voltage cutoff, and self-discharge.

"Battery knowledge inside the IoT and embedded engineering community is scarcer than it should be," said Vanja Samuelsson, CEO of Qoitech. "And the tools available today have forced an impossible choice. On one end, you have a spreadsheet that divides battery capacity by average current — a calculation that ignores almost every variable that actually determines battery life in the field. On the other end, you have laboratory-grade battery testing racks that cost tens of thousands of euros and require dedicated specialists to operate. There has been almost nothing in between. The Battery Life Estimator is our answer to that gap.”

The Battery Life Estimator workflow is centered around these steps that fit existing Otii usage patterns:

Capture a real load profile

The engineer records actual current consumption from their device under realistic operating conditions, using the Otii Arc Pro or Otii Ace Pro power analyzer

Select a measured discharge curve for the use case

Instead of a generic battery model, the Estimator works from real discharge data captured under representative conditions. Engineers can record their own discharge curves directly using Otii Battery Toolbox, running the candidate battery against a load profile that matches the deployment's real usage pattern and temperature, or they can use discharge curves supplied by the battery manufacturer

Generate a runtime prediction

The Estimator combines the load profile with the discharge curve to produce a battery life prediction, accounting for pulse current behavior, voltage cutoff, and chemistry-specific discharge characteristics

The Battery Life Estimator is available in the Otii Battery Toolbox license, which runs on Otii Software. It is available now in Otii Software 3.7, with a free trial for those that would like to sample before buying.

For more information, visit qoitech.com/battery-toolbox/