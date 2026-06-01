From IPC to Server-Grade AOI Infrastructure: Optimizing High-Speed AOI with Server-Grade Computing Architecture

Whitepaper

As semiconductor manufacturing moves toward sub-2nm processes, advanced packaging, and AI-driven inspection, traditional IPC-based AOI architectures are reaching their limits.

Next-generation AOI systems now require ultra-high bandwidth, multi-camera synchronization, real-time AI inference, and stable multi-GPU computing environments. These demands are driving a fundamental shift from traditional industrial PCs toward server-grade AI infrastructure.

This whitepaper explores the key architectural challenges behind modern AOI deployment, including PCIe bandwidth limitations, thermal saturation, power stability, and system integration complexity. It also demonstrates how server-grade platforms with pre-validated GPU and frame grabber integration can help equipment manufacturers accelerate deployment, improve reliability, and optimize AI inspection performance.