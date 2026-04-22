Embedded Executive: Know the Rules When It Comes To Low Power | GlobalFoundries

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

If you’re building an Edge-based device, you need to be concerned about power consumption. If you’re building an Edge-based device that’s running on a battery, power consumption rockets to the top of the priority list.

One vendor that has a lot of say in where power levels reside is GlobalFoundries. Along with its customers, the company sets many of the rules when it comes to power.

To see what those rules are and where those levels currently reside, I spoke to Ed Kaste, the Senior Vice President of the Ultra-Low Power Business at GlobalFoundries, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.