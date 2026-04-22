Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Know the Rules When It Comes To Low Power | GlobalFoundries

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

April 22, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Know the Rules When It Comes To Low Power | GlobalFoundries

If you’re building an Edge-based device, you need to be concerned about power consumption. If you’re building an Edge-based device that’s running on a battery, power consumption rockets to the top of the priority list. 

One vendor that has a lot of say in where power levels reside is GlobalFoundries. Along with its customers, the company sets many of the rules when it comes to power. 

To see what those rules are and where those levels currently reside, I spoke to Ed Kaste, the Senior Vice President of the Ultra-Low Power Business at GlobalFoundries, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

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