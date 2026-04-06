7STARLAKE Releases THOR11-H6/X6 1U Servers with Intel Xeon D for AI and Defense Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: 7STARLAKE 7STARLAKE released its THOR11-H6 and THOR11-X6 1U short-depth servers powered by the Intel Xeon D 6556P-B SoC. With up to 32 high-performance cores, 84 threads, advanced I/O, and built-in accelerators, the platform permits AI workloads, virtualized RAN (vRAN), media processing, and network security for defense networking and edge computing.

By delivering up to 512GB of high-speed DDR5 memory, 8TB SSD storage, and MCIO Gen 5.0 x8 connectivity, the THOR11-H6 and THOR11-X6 allows quick data ingestion, deterministic processing, and high-throughput data transfer.

For networking, both solutions support up to eight SFP28 25GbE ports or dual QSFP28 100GbE interfaces, aiding high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for modern defense and communications applications. Reliability is ensured by a redundant 1200W power supply for consistent operation and mission readiness in critical environments.

The THOR11-X6 features three dedicated SMA connectors, including one PPS input, one PPS output, and one GNSS port allowing the platform to operate as a timing master or as a GNSS-disciplined standalone time source. The THOR11-H6 and THOR11-X6 support an operating temperature range from -20°C to +60°C, guaranteeing stable performance in airborne, vehicular, and maritime deployments.

Designed specifically for demanding 5G networks, radar signal processing, and time-sensitive defense applications, the servers are optimized for deployment across military aircraft, ground vehicles, and shipboard environments.

For more information, visit 7starlake.com/.