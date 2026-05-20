Embedded Computing Design

Avalue HPS-GNRU1A Delivers Intel Xeon 6 Performance for AI Inference and Edge HPC

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 20, 2026

News

Avalue HPS-GNRU1A Delivers Intel Xeon 6 Performance for AI Inference and Edge HPC
Image Credit: Avalue Technology

Avalue Technology released its HPS-GNRU1A 1U rackmount server platform and the HPM-GNRUP industrial server board, merging the Intel Xeon 6 platform, PCIe Gen5 architecture, and high-density NVMe storage to offer customizable solutions for centralized data centers. The solution delivers up to 350W TDP and integrates PCIe Gen5 architecture with dual 10GbE LAN interfaces to meet the demands of high-speed data transfer and low-latency computing demands.

Support for either one double-wide FHFL GPU or two single-wide FHFL GPUs with one HHHL add-on card are available for expansion without compromising critical storage bays or system connectivity. It supports up to ten hot-swappable E1.S NVMe drives or four U.2 NVMe drives, for real-time data processing and high-frequency write performance for data-intensive workloads.

The HPS-GNRU1A and HPM-GNRUP are ideal for AI inference, AOI visual inspection, medical imaging, smart manufacturing, and Edge HPC applications.

For more information, visit avalue.com/en.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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