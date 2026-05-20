Avalue HPS-GNRU1A Delivers Intel Xeon 6 Performance for AI Inference and Edge HPC

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: Avalue Technology

Avalue Technology released its HPS-GNRU1A 1U rackmount server platform and the HPM-GNRUP industrial server board, merging the Intel Xeon 6 platform, PCIe Gen5 architecture, and high-density NVMe storage to offer customizable solutions for centralized data centers. The solution delivers up to 350W TDP and integrates PCIe Gen5 architecture with dual 10GbE LAN interfaces to meet the demands of high-speed data transfer and low-latency computing demands.

Support for either one double-wide FHFL GPU or two single-wide FHFL GPUs with one HHHL add-on card are available for expansion without compromising critical storage bays or system connectivity. It supports up to ten hot-swappable E1.S NVMe drives or four U.2 NVMe drives, for real-time data processing and high-frequency write performance for data-intensive workloads.

The HPS-GNRU1A and HPM-GNRUP are ideal for AI inference, AOI visual inspection, medical imaging, smart manufacturing, and Edge HPC applications.

For more information, visit avalue.com/en.