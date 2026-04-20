Microelectronics US 2026: VisAbility Solutions SmartSeeker Boosts Semiconductor Productivity with Intelligent Asset Visibility

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: VisAbility Solutions VisAbility Solutions released its SmartSeeker that delivers intelligent, hands-free capabilities to the SmartMarker platform. During Microelectronics US 2026 (April 22–23), VisAbility Solutions will be located at Booth 137 showcasing a live demonstration. The company offers semiconductor, logistics, and manufacturing industries accurate, real-time visibility of high-value assets.

“SmartSeeker represents the natural next step in our mission to make asset tracking invisible yet incredibly powerful,” said Richard Clermont, CEO & Founder. “By combining our reliable SmartMarker technology platform with intelligent hands-free guidance, we are helping semiconductor manufacturers achieve higher accuracy, greater productivity, and lower operational risk.”

SmartSeeker introduces two configurations for demanding challenges in semiconductor operations:

SmartSeeker Headset Cart System

Hands-free lot tracking allows users to keep both hands free for safe handling of assets while the headset delivers real-time tracking and guidance

Eliminates repetitive handheld scanning, optimizes every pickup and drop-off, improves workflow efficiency, and reduces the risk of errors

SmartSeeker Reticle Headset Tracking System

Delivers visual guidance in the user’s field of view through headset glasses

Displays precise location of each reticle, indicates available drop-off spaces, and instructs user on which reticle to handle and where it needs to go

Faster operations, time efficiency, and significantly lower risk when managing the industry’s most sensitive and high-value reticles

For more information, visit visability.io/.