Embedded Computing Design

Microelectronics US 2026: VisAbility Solutions SmartSeeker Boosts Semiconductor Productivity with Intelligent Asset Visibility

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 20, 2026

News

Image Credit: VisAbility Solutions

VisAbility Solutions released its SmartSeeker that delivers intelligent, hands-free capabilities to the SmartMarker platform. During Microelectronics US 2026 (April 22–23), VisAbility Solutions will be located at Booth 137 showcasing a live demonstration. The company offers semiconductor, logistics, and manufacturing industries accurate, real-time visibility of high-value assets.

“SmartSeeker represents the natural next step in our mission to make asset tracking invisible yet incredibly powerful,” said Richard Clermont, CEO & Founder. “By combining our reliable SmartMarker technology platform with intelligent hands-free guidance, we are helping semiconductor manufacturers achieve higher accuracy, greater productivity, and lower operational risk.”

SmartSeeker introduces two configurations for demanding challenges in semiconductor operations:

SmartSeeker Headset Cart System

  • Hands-free lot tracking allows users to keep both hands free for safe handling of assets while the headset delivers real-time tracking and guidance
  • Eliminates repetitive handheld scanning, optimizes every pickup and drop-off, improves workflow efficiency, and reduces the risk of errors

SmartSeeker Reticle Headset Tracking System

  • Delivers visual guidance in the user’s field of view through headset glasses
  • Displays precise location of each reticle, indicates available drop-off spaces, and instructs user on which reticle to handle and where it needs to go
  • Faster operations, time efficiency, and significantly lower risk when managing the industry’s most sensitive and high-value reticles

For more information, visit visability.io/.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Industrial - Industrial Computing
IoT - Edge Computing
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