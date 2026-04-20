Microelectronics US 2026: VisAbility Solutions SmartSeeker Boosts Semiconductor Productivity with Intelligent Asset Visibility
April 20, 2026
News
VisAbility Solutions released its SmartSeeker that delivers intelligent, hands-free capabilities to the SmartMarker platform. During Microelectronics US 2026 (April 22–23), VisAbility Solutions will be located at Booth 137 showcasing a live demonstration. The company offers semiconductor, logistics, and manufacturing industries accurate, real-time visibility of high-value assets.
“SmartSeeker represents the natural next step in our mission to make asset tracking invisible yet incredibly powerful,” said Richard Clermont, CEO & Founder. “By combining our reliable SmartMarker technology platform with intelligent hands-free guidance, we are helping semiconductor manufacturers achieve higher accuracy, greater productivity, and lower operational risk.”
SmartSeeker introduces two configurations for demanding challenges in semiconductor operations:
SmartSeeker Headset Cart System
- Hands-free lot tracking allows users to keep both hands free for safe handling of assets while the headset delivers real-time tracking and guidance
- Eliminates repetitive handheld scanning, optimizes every pickup and drop-off, improves workflow efficiency, and reduces the risk of errors
SmartSeeker Reticle Headset Tracking System
- Delivers visual guidance in the user’s field of view through headset glasses
- Displays precise location of each reticle, indicates available drop-off spaces, and instructs user on which reticle to handle and where it needs to go
- Faster operations, time efficiency, and significantly lower risk when managing the industry’s most sensitive and high-value reticles
For more information, visit visability.io/.