MathWorks Launches New Renesas Hardware Support Packages to Enable Rapid Prototyping of Embedded Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

New Integration Enables MATLAB and Simulink Workflows on Renesas RA and RH850 Microcontrollers, Streamlining Code Generation, Deployment, and On-Hardware Execution for Faster Validation and Iteration

MathWorks, a developer of mathematical computing software for designing engineered systems, recently announced new Hardware Support Packages that are designed to directly connect Model‑Based Design and simulation to execution on Renesas’ RH850/U2A microcontroller for automotive applications and the RA6T2 microcontroller for industrial controls. The new MATLAB and Simulink integrations reportedly enable engineering teams to move from simulation to running embedded code on hardware with automated build, flashing, and on‑target execution while also accelerating development cycles through the elimination of many manual integration steps.

“Our customers expect a straightforward path from simulation model to microcontroller, and the new integration with MATLAB and Simulink delivers exactly that,” said Brad Rex, Senior Director of System Solution Team, UX (User Experience) Group at Renesas. “By working with MathWorks, we’ve removed the need to assemble toolchains and device drivers by hand so teams can simulate and validate designs earlier, iterate faster, and reduce integration effort across ECU and industrial‑control projects.“

The new support packages give engineering teams a consistent Model-Based Design workflow across both automotive and industrial programs, reducing integration effort and accelerating deployment. Renesas’ RA microcontroller platform is optimized for industrial and robotics applications that require flexible connectivity, real-time responsiveness, and scalable embedded control. The integration with the RA family enables rapid prototyping of servo and variable‑speed drive applications, with one-click deployment that streamlines hardware bring‑up and on‑bench validation for motion profiles and closed‑loop tuning.

The Renesas RH850/U2A microcontroller, widely used in automotive electronic control units, provides the deterministic performance and safety-critical features required for EV motor control, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and body electronics. Automotive engineers developing traction motor control for electric vehicles can deploy field‑oriented control and regenerative braking algorithms directly from Simulink to RH850/U2A‑based ECUs. This shortens the time from concept to vehicle‑level testing, supports smoother torque delivery during rapid transients, and speeds calibration across drive cycles—without writing initialization code or custom build scripts.

“Our collaboration with Renesas strengthens the level of interoperability that engineers expect when using MATLAB and Simulink,” said Anuja Apte, India Product Marketing Manager, MathWorks. “By providing a direct path from Simulink models to optimized microcontroller deployment, we help engineering teams move from design to hardware more efficiently while staying integrated with the broader toolchains they rely on. This approach reflects the MathWorks Connections program, which brings partners and customers together to accelerate innovation and reduce time to market within a widely adopted engineering and scientific platform.”

For more information on the new hardware support packages in MATLAB and Simulink, visit the Renesas RH850 hardware support page and the Renesas RA hardware support page on the MathWorks website.