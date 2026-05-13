Embedded Executive: Understand Digital Transformation | NTX

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

Digital transformation, particularly in industrial equipment, has the ability to change the landscape of design.

Really? Do you even know what digital transformation is?

It’s a term that Doug Cougle, the SVP of Operations and Business Development at NTX Embedded, used in a recent conversation. He said it with such conviction that I thought, “Maybe this is something I should learn more about.” I did, and I think you should as well, which is why I invited Doug to be a guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.