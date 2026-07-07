Efficient Computer Releases Free Efficient Labs Platform to Simplify Embedded Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Efficient Computer Efficient Computer released Efficient Labs, a library of interactive, browser-based tools for engineers working with the Electron E1 general-purpose processor. The tools look for general friction of embedded development. It does not cross reference PDFs and datasheets, leaving the designer to open a board in the browser, click on a component, and see requirements.

“Developers build inside the toolchains they already know, and the best way to help them is to meet them there, with tools that remove friction instead of adding it,” said Brandon Lucia, CEO and Co-Founder of Efficient Computer. “Efficient Labs allows us to put genuinely useful tools in their hands quickly, learn from how they use them, and make them better. We are eager to see what developers build as the path from an idea to working code keeps getting shorter.”

Current Tools:

Board Viewer

An interactive view of the Electron E1 Evaluation Kit (EVK) board with a wire-it-up feature that allows an engineer to pick a peripheral to connect and then returns the exact pins to use, the switch settings, and copy-paste C code

Pin Mapper

Makes assigning pins a drag-and-drop exercise and alerts to confliction

EVK Getting Started Guide

Takes the user through the process from unboxing the board to running a first program

Energy Profiler

Graphs power across every rail in real time and reports the energy cost of named regions of code, in millijoules

Lifetime Modeler

Battery-life modeling tool mapping a device’s predicted energy use on Efficient’s processors.

“For most of my career, getting an idea built meant writing requirements, earning buy-in, and getting it prioritized against everything else the company needed,” said Adam Kaufman, Director of Marketing at Efficient Computer. “AI collapsed the distance between having an idea and shipping something a customer can use. Efficient products are efficient, and now we bring that same efficiency to how we use our resources and our engineers’ time.”

Per the press release, Efficient Labs is available now at labs.efficient.computer and is free to use in any modern browser.

For more information, visit efficient.computer.