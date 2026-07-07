Embedded Computing Design

Efficient Computer Releases Free Efficient Labs Platform to Simplify Embedded Development

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 07, 2026

News

Image Credit: Efficient Computer

Efficient Computer released Efficient Labs, a library of interactive, browser-based tools for engineers working with the Electron E1 general-purpose processor. The tools look for general friction of embedded development. It does not cross reference PDFs and datasheets, leaving the designer to open a board in the browser, click on a component, and see requirements.

“Developers build inside the toolchains they already know, and the best way to help them is to meet them there, with tools that remove friction instead of adding it,” said Brandon Lucia, CEO and Co-Founder of Efficient Computer. “Efficient Labs allows us to put genuinely useful tools in their hands quickly, learn from how they use them, and make them better. We are eager to see what developers build as the path from an idea to working code keeps getting shorter.”

Current Tools:

Board Viewer

  • An interactive view of the Electron E1 Evaluation Kit (EVK) board with a wire-it-up feature that allows an engineer to pick a peripheral to connect and then returns the exact pins to use, the switch settings, and copy-paste C code

Pin Mapper

  • Makes assigning pins a drag-and-drop exercise and alerts to confliction

EVK Getting Started Guide

  • Takes the user through the process from unboxing the board to running a first program

Energy Profiler

  • Graphs power across every rail in real time and reports the energy cost of named regions of code, in millijoules

Lifetime Modeler

  • Battery-life modeling tool mapping a device’s predicted energy use on Efficient’s processors.

“For most of my career, getting an idea built meant writing requirements, earning buy-in, and getting it prioritized against everything else the company needed,” said Adam Kaufman, Director of Marketing at Efficient Computer. “AI collapsed the distance between having an idea and shipping something a customer can use. Efficient products are efficient, and now we bring that same efficiency to how we use our resources and our engineers’ time.”

Per the press release, Efficient Labs is available now at labs.efficient.computer and is free to use in any modern browser.

For more information, visit efficient.computer.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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