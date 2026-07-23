Embedded Computing Design

Building Smarter AI: The Future of Edge Architecture & Innovation

By Embedded Insiders

July 23, 2026

Podcast

Building Smarter AI: The Future of Edge Architecture & Innovation

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Bob Kunz, Chief Architect at Ambarella, joins the podcast to discuss the company's current role in the low-power, high-performance edge AI market. We dive into the demands for AI compute and power generation for AI system designers and developers, and the architectural innovations emerging today. 

Next, Rich and Vin sit down with Jason Hallstrom, the Chairman of the embedded world technical conference, to discuss the upcoming embedded world North America taking place on September 22-24 in Anaheim, California. 

Register for AI at the Edge Day on September 3rd. 

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

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