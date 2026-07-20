Avalue’s RIVAR-1539 Delivers Smart Service Computing with Intel N150 Power

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. released the RIVAR-1539 Industrial Panel PC Platform that leverages the latest Intel Twin Lake N150 Processor. The RIVAR-1539 combines a low-power computing architecture, fanless design, industrial-grade reliability, and extensive I/O connectivity. The solution is built for Smart Service Applications.

Featured is a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 10-point projected capacitive multi-touch technology providing an intuitive and responsive user experience. To minimize dust intrusion and maintenance, the RIVAR-1539 is fully enclosed with an IP65-rated front panel delivering protection against dust and water.

The RIVAR-1539 connectivity options include dual Gigabit LAN, four USB 3.0 ports, two COM ports, HDMI, and Audio, for seamless integration with barcode scanners, RFID readers, payment terminals, receipt printers, external displays, cameras, and a wide range of industrial peripherals.

According to the press release, the platform is ideal for healthcare facilities, financial institutions, public service environments, and other intelligent infrastructure. It supports Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux, with optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to meet diverse deployment requirements.

For more information, visit avalue.com.