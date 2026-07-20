Embedded Computing Design

Avalue’s RIVAR-1539 Delivers Smart Service Computing with Intel N150 Power

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 20, 2026

News

Avalue’s RIVAR-1539 Delivers Smart Service Computing with Intel N150 Power
Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. released the RIVAR-1539 Industrial Panel PC Platform that leverages the latest Intel Twin Lake N150 Processor. The RIVAR-1539 combines a low-power computing architecture, fanless design, industrial-grade reliability, and extensive I/O connectivity. The solution is built for Smart Service Applications.

Featured is a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 10-point projected capacitive multi-touch technology providing an intuitive and responsive user experience. To minimize dust intrusion and maintenance, the RIVAR-1539 is fully enclosed with an IP65-rated front panel delivering protection against dust and water.

The RIVAR-1539 connectivity options include dual Gigabit LAN, four USB 3.0 ports, two COM ports, HDMI, and Audio, for seamless integration with barcode scanners, RFID readers, payment terminals, receipt printers, external displays, cameras, and a wide range of industrial peripherals.

According to the press release, the platform is ideal for healthcare facilities, financial institutions, public service environments, and other intelligent infrastructure. It supports Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux, with optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to meet diverse deployment requirements.

For more information, visit avalue.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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