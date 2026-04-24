Akasa Releases 10 Gigabit PCIe NIC for Desktops, Servers, and Workstations

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Akasa

Akasa released a 10 Gigabit PCIe Network Interface Card (NIC) engineered to modernize desktops, workstations, servers, and embedded systems to multi-gigabit Ethernet connectivity. The solution leverages the Realtek RTL8127AT chipset and features a PCIe 3.0 x2 interface. It supports six auto-negotiating speed tiers from 10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, 100Mbps to 10Mbps, while fitting PCIe x4, x8 and x16 slots.

The card complies with IEEE 802.3bz (2.5GBASE-T/5GBASE-T) and IEEE 802.3an (10GBASE-T) with integrated IEEE 802.3az (Energy Efficient Ethernet) support and includes Wake-on-LAN (WoL) and jumbo frame support up to 16K allowing remote power management with a reduction of CPU overhead on large data transfers,

Users will get the benefit of a single RJ45 port with a green activity LED and dual-color green/amber link speed LED for operational visibility. Per the press release, the card is fitted with an aluminium heatsink. Both full-height and low-profile brackets are included to support installation across standard ATX, small form-factor (SFF), and rack-mounted enclosures.

Compatible OS include Windows 10/1, Windows Server 2003/2008/2022, and Linux kernel 3.10 and later.

Ideal applications include:

Desktops and workstations

Server and NAS enclosures

Embedded systems and communications platforms

Industrial computing systems

Edge computing and data-intensive deployments

For more information, visit akasa.co.uk/.