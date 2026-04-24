Embedded Computing Design

Akasa Releases 10 Gigabit PCIe NIC for Desktops, Servers, and Workstations

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 24, 2026

News

Akasa Releases 10 Gigabit PCIe NIC for Desktops, Servers, and Workstations
Image Credit: Akasa

Akasa released a 10 Gigabit PCIe Network Interface Card (NIC) engineered to modernize desktops, workstations, servers, and embedded systems to multi-gigabit Ethernet connectivity. The solution leverages the Realtek RTL8127AT chipset and features a PCIe 3.0 x2 interface. It supports six auto-negotiating speed tiers from 10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, 100Mbps to 10Mbps, while fitting PCIe x4, x8 and x16 slots.

The card complies with IEEE 802.3bz (2.5GBASE-T/5GBASE-T) and IEEE 802.3an (10GBASE-T) with integrated IEEE 802.3az (Energy Efficient Ethernet) support and includes Wake-on-LAN (WoL) and jumbo frame support up to 16K allowing remote power management with a reduction of CPU overhead on large data transfers,

Users will get the benefit of a single RJ45 port with a green activity LED and dual-color green/amber link speed LED for operational visibility. Per the press release, the card is fitted with an aluminium heatsink. Both full-height and low-profile brackets are included to support installation across standard ATX, small form-factor (SFF), and rack-mounted enclosures.

Compatible OS include Windows 10/1, Windows Server 2003/2008/2022, and Linux kernel 3.10 and later.

Ideal applications include:

  • Desktops and workstations
  • Server and NAS enclosures
  • Embedded systems and communications platforms
  • Industrial computing systems
  • Edge computing and data-intensive deployments

For more information, visit akasa.co.uk/.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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