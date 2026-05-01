Embedded Computing Design

Altair Semiconductor Breaks Away from Sony to Drive Next-Gen 5G IoT and Physical AI Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 01, 2026

News

Nohik Semel, CEO of Altair Semiconductor

Headed by Pitango Group, and with the help of $50 million in initial funding, Altair Semiconductor has successfully transitioned to an independent company after breaking away from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. To show solidarity and trust, Sony will remain a shareholder with confidence in Altair’s long-term vision for connectivity that is powering the Physical AI transformation.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Altair. As an independent company, we can move faster and respond more flexibly to rapidly changing market dynamics. We are fully committed to leading the industry’s transition from 4G to 5G IoT.” said Nohik Semel, CEO of Altair Semiconductor.

The independence will allow Altair to focus on IoT and Physical AI, while maintaining and growing its proven technology as well as customer commitments. Per the press release, Altair’s chipsets power the largest share of the world’s cellular smart meters and leads the LTE-M market in smart cities, energy grids, logistics, vehicle asset trackers, and sports wearables.

“Sony believes in Altair’s technology leadership and its critical role in the IoT ecosystem. Our continued support reflects our confidence in the team and their ability to deliver innovative connectivity solutions for the global market. Operating as a standalone company will drive innovation and enable faster execution.” said Antonio Avitabile, Managing Director, Corporate Alliances, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Europe, at Sony Group.

For more information, visit altairsemi.com.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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