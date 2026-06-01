Product of the Week: BootLoop Test, AI-Powered Hardware-in-the-Loop

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

As embedded systems continue to grow in complexity and connectivity, and become more software-defined, firmware development, testing, and debugging are increasingly crucial processes for modern hardware teams trying to get products to market faster.

But automating and accelerating these processes just got a whole lot easier with AI.

Firmware, embedded, and silicon teams who are shipping production code on MCUs, MPUs, and custom silicon can benefit from a platform that is designed to act as an AI firmware engineer, enabling hardware context and pushing past the barriers of general-purpose coding tools.

BootLoop is a software development platform designed to support the writing, validation, and diagnosis of modern hardware systems. BootLoop Test enables end-to-end hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing that is automated and hardware-validated. The platform also leverages AI to assist with understanding hardware constraints and with debugging.

The BootLoop Test in Action

Hardware understanding and interaction are two main capabilities of the AI platform. It’s able to obtain project-specific context from the user’s silicon, schematics, toolchain, existing codebase, and logs and traces. Additionally, the platform supports oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, debug probes, and power monitors, as well as simulation models that allow the agent to run, observe, and verify its work.

At the firmware level, BootLoop utilizes agent-generated firmware on systems with already existing codebases or those starting from scratch to get a deep understanding of the system’s hardware.

The HIL Framework helps users build out benches, test suites, and keep track of results. Tests are generated by the agent and structured into a suite to expand automated coverage. Key capabilities of the HIL testing include:

Using a single command install, enabling teams to go from zero testing infrastructure to a full CI pipeline on real hardware in hours.

BootLoop’s agent ingests PCB design files and component datasheets to automatically generate tests that validate real hardware behavior down to the register level.

A comprehensive framework that unifies bench, CI, and end-of-line validation on a single platform.

In the case of debugging, the Root Cause Analysis Tool automatically unveils new issues and bugs, finds a solution, then notifies the user of the solution, and enables the agent to resolve it, learning and improving over time.

Getting Started with the BootLoop Test

BootLoop supports engineers with the development, testing, and debugging of modern hardware systems. In Development, the agent assists with new board bring-up, chip migration, chip development, performance tuning, security hardening, and code understanding. With Test, BootLoop can start, install, configure, generate, and promote in less than 30 minutes. Test supports bench onboarding, test generation, and suites running in CI or for the End-of-Line. In Debugging, the platform catches bugs as they occur in real-time, finds the root cause, and increasingly learns the system over time.

For more information about BootLoop and BootLoop Test, visit: https://bootloop.ai/