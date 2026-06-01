ECS Introduces Next-Generation LIVA Mini PCs at COMPUTEX 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ECS

At COMPUTEX 2026, in Hall 1, Booth J1317a, Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) is exhibiting its newest motherboards and LIVA Mini PCs under the theme “Power AI Computing”. The solutions highlight how compact and scalable PC platforms support AI Agent workloads, Edge AI processing, smart healthcare applications, and embedded deployments.

ECS demonstrations will include how LIVA Mini PCs can be flexibly deployed in edge computing environments to support AI-assisted information retrieval, private knowledge base applications, healthcare data monitoring, and embedded commercial deployments. The company will showcase how LIVA Mini PCs are utilized in data processing, application execution, real-time monitoring, and vertical use cases. Highlighted will be various motherboard platforms with high-performance expansion capabilities that deliver designers an expansive choice of computing foundations for AI and edge applications.

The company will display OpenClaw AI Agent applications running on an AMD desktop PC showing how AI Agent capabilities can be applied in PC-based environments. The demonstration will include common scenarios such as system status queries, information search, and content summarization, showing how AI Agents can help users streamline daily operations and improve information processing efficiency.

Featured will be the LIVA Z11 PLUS mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, providing high-speed storage, dual networking, and USB4 in two Edge AI and data-driven demonstrations, healthcare monitoring and private knowledge base applications.

The healthcare demo will show how the Z11 PLUS supports hemodialysis simulation and FHIR BOX applications as it serves as an edge computing node ideal for medical data collection, real-time monitoring, and data format conversion.

According to ECS, the knowledge base scenario will run a local database with a natural language interface, enabling users to query product and business information more intuitively showcasing the role of mini PCs in enterprise information access, private data environments, and on-site applications where sensitive data needs to be managed locally.

Additional Booth Highlights:

LIVA Z15 PLUS is built on the Intel Wildcat Lake platform with integrated NPU-based AI acceleration ideal for high-performance commercial use, AI-assisted workloads, and edge computing applications

LIVA One H810 extends the LIVA One series’ upgradeable socket-type design leveraging the Intel Core Ultra LGA1851 platform

LIVA Z4F delivers low power fanless reliability to embedded applications

LIVA Q4 combines an ultra-compact form factor with 45W USB Type-C power input for mobile, space-constrained, and flexible installation environments

For more information, visit https://www.ecs.com.tw/en/Product/Mini-PC?tab=1.

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