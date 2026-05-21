Embedded Computing Design

LG Deploys Kardome Spatial Hearing AI Across Global OLED TV Lineup

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 21, 2026

News

Image Credit: Kardome

Kardome’s Spatial Hearing AI for human-like voice localization and isolation is now being integrated into LG’s OLED TVs. The technology allows the TVs to locate and focus on individual speech with human-like accuracy, even when background noise is high.

“Reaching commercial deployment with LG at this scale is a defining moment for Kardome and for the voice AI category. Our Spatial Hearing AI technology is now in the hands of millions of consumers globally, and this is just the beginning. We are excited to continue expanding the scope of our collaboration with LG and to bring Spatial Hearing AI to even more product categories,” said Dani Cherkassky, CEO, Kardome.

Using the AI offers customers:

Unmatched Voice Isolation:

  • Kardome’s technology distinguishes the user’s voice from background noise, such as a vacuum cleaner, multiple people speaking, or even the TV's own volume level
  • Customers no longer have to reach for the remote to mute the TV or shout just to change a setting

Human-Like Spatial Awareness:

  • Spatial Hearing AI enables the TV to “hear” like a human by identifying the speaker’s location and focusing on their specific voice

Jungho Kwak, Head of MS SW Platform Development Division, LG Electronics commented, “Kardome’s Spatial Hearing AI has proven itself in real-world consumer environments, and we are proud to bring this capability to our OLED TV customers worldwide. The deployment reaffirms LG’s commitment to delivering intuitive, intelligent user experiences through cutting-edge technology partnerships.”

The Kardome-powered LG OLED TVs are now available worldwide.

For more information, visit kardome.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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