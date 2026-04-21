Avalue Unveils EPC-TWL Industrial Fanless PC with Intel Twin Lake Processor and Dual 4K Display Support for Edge AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. released its Intel Twin Lake processor powered EPC-TWL fanless embedded platform offering consistent and flexible computing for industrial automation, smart retail, edge AI, and embedded applications. The EPC-TWL supports the Intel Processor N150 and N250 (optional), as well as the Intel Core 3 N355 (optional).

When Intel UHD Graphics is utilized, the solution delivers high-resolution visual output to meet the demands of visual computing and multimedia applications. The solution supports dual outputs via HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a with a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz, making it useful for digital signage, surveillance systems and multi-display applications.

Industrial connectivity options features dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN and configurable COM ports that support RS-232/422/485, multiple USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, along with audio input/output (mic-in/line-out).

The EPC-TWL supports a 2.5-inch storage device and provides M.2 Key-B and M.2 Key-E slots allowing flexible integration of storage or wireless communication modules. It also supports DDR5 4800 MHz memory (up to 16 GB). For security, the solution features a TPM 2.0 security module.

For more information, visit avalue.com/en.