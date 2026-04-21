Avalue Unveils EPC-TWL Industrial Fanless PC with Intel Twin Lake Processor and Dual 4K Display Support for Edge AI
April 21, 2026
News
Avalue Technology Inc. released its Intel Twin Lake processor powered EPC-TWL fanless embedded platform offering consistent and flexible computing for industrial automation, smart retail, edge AI, and embedded applications. The EPC-TWL supports the Intel Processor N150 and N250 (optional), as well as the Intel Core 3 N355 (optional).
When Intel UHD Graphics is utilized, the solution delivers high-resolution visual output to meet the demands of visual computing and multimedia applications. The solution supports dual outputs via HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a with a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz, making it useful for digital signage, surveillance systems and multi-display applications.
Industrial connectivity options features dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN and configurable COM ports that support RS-232/422/485, multiple USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, along with audio input/output (mic-in/line-out).
The EPC-TWL supports a 2.5-inch storage device and provides M.2 Key-B and M.2 Key-E slots allowing flexible integration of storage or wireless communication modules. It also supports DDR5 4800 MHz memory (up to 16 GB). For security, the solution features a TPM 2.0 security module.
For more information, visit avalue.com/en.