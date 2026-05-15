ScioSense Launches UFC23 Ultrasonic Flow Converter for Smart Water, Heat, and Gas Meters

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: ScioSense Eindhoven, The Netherlands. ScioSense released its UFC23, a 4th generation ultrasonic flow converter for measurement in water, heat, and gas meters. The solution is designed for meter manufacturers requiring high measurement accuracy and low power consumption, while sustaining flow calculation on a central microcontroller.

Norbert Breyer, Director of Marketing and Product Management, ScioSense commented, “UFC23 addresses a clear requirement in the metering market for a high-precision, ultra-low-power ultrasonic flow converter that fits modern system architectures. It enables manufacturers to pair ScioSense analogue and timing performance with their chosen host microcontroller and software environment.”

With the launch of the UFC23, ScioSense extends its ultrasonic flow portfolio with a front-end architecture that excludes the on-chip Central Processing Unit (CPU) utilized in prior flow converters. This enables OEMs the customization to leverage system architecture favored by many meter designers, while also delivering improved analogue front-end performance.

According to the company, in a standard DN15 water meter setup, the UFC23 offers single-shot standard deviation of 35ps and offset stability of ±7ps with 128-sample averaging and a drift of less than 10ps over the range from 0 to 50°C. This high level of accuracy and consistency supports the signal quality needed in high-end water meter designs, including R1000-class measurement requirements. The UFC23 is enhanced for battery-powered systems, with standby current of typically 0.8µA and an operating current as low as 6.6µA at an 8Hz sample rate.

The UFC23 incorporates functions necessary to drive ultrasonic transducers, capture received signals, and extract high-precision time-of-flight data. It supports both 3.3V single-ended drive for water applications and full-bridge drive for gas applications. To handle weak receive signals, a programmable gain amplifier with increased gain and bandwidth is integrated along with a programmable ultrasonic burst generator operating up to 4.4MHz and based on an external reference of up to 20MHz.

It operates using a 2.5V to 3.6V power supply and handles an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C in a QFN32 form factor. Samples are available now, and evaluation kits are available through key distributors at launch.

Having the ability to support multiple designs allows engineers the ability to reuse the same sensor across different product families. The UFC23 is ideal for applications involving smart water and heat meters, smart gas meters, water heaters, pump control systems, and smart faucets.

For more information, visit https://www.sciosense.com/ufc23/.