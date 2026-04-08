Embedded Computing Design

Innatera Unveils Synfire: Community-Driven Platform Tackling Neuromorphic Ecosystem Fragmentation

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 08, 2026

News

Innatera released Synfire, an open, community-driven platform designed to unify and accelerate the neuromorphic ecosystem. Now open for registration, the platform will be made available near the end of April. Synfire is designed to address the challenge of fragmentation across tools, models, and deployment pipelines.

Per the release notes, Synfire delivers a centralized, open repository for neuromorphic models and full processing pipelines allowing engineers to publish, discover, and deploy spiking neural network (SNN) solutions with considerably less friction.

Synfire is specifically developed for neuromorphic computing and supports the distinctive needs of temporal, event-driven models by enabling hardware-aware discovery, reproducibility metadata, and full pipeline packaging.

“We have made incredible progress in neuromorphic hardware and model design, but the surrounding ecosystem is still fragmented. There is no consistent way to capture how a model was built, how it should run, or where it has been validated,” adds Petruț Antoniu Bogdan, Neuromorphic Architect at Innatera. “That makes reuse difficult and slows down real deployment. Synfire introduces structure to fill these gaps by standardizing how models are shared, while remaining flexible enough to evolve with the field. While perfecting the tools is a key milestone, our true goal is to build a coherent ecosystem that can efficiently build on top of published work and deploy to a variety of neuromorphic devices with minimal manual work, all the while maintaining the original model performance.”

Synfire advances the neuromorphic community through:

  • Open model registry for publishing and discovering SNN-based solutions
  • Hardware-aware metadata to match models with validated execution targets
  • Web platform, CLI, and SDK integration for seamless developer workflows
  • Extensible architecture aligned with evolving standards such as NIR

Synfire is ideal for smart sensing, industrial automation, healthcare, and consumer devices.

Join Synfire via early registration and help build the next generation of neuromorphic systems.

For more information, visit innatera.com.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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