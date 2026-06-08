Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek Launches Intel Powered CEM570 COM Express Type 6 Module for Edge AI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 08, 2026

News

Axiomtek Launches Intel Powered CEM570 COM Express Type 6 Module for Edge AI
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its Edge AI CEM570, a COM Express Type 6 Basic module powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors with up to 14 cores and 20 threads. It is ideal for medical, transportation, defense, robotics, heavy industries, and energy applications. The Intel Graphics with a dedicated NPU enhances Edge AI workloads. The CEM570 increases AI inference throughput and multitasking efficiency while operating within standard power envelopes of 15W, 28W, and 45W.  

Expansion offering includes up to 20 PCIe lanes, including flexible PCIe Gen 4 interfaces, onboard NVMe storage support up to 512GB, up to four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, eight USB 2.0 interfaces, dual SATA 3.0, and integrated 2.5GbE Ethernet with Intel I226 support. It is designed for synchronized transmission from multiple high-resolution cameras and sensors while supporting low-latency and deterministic system responsiveness.

It supports dual-channel DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory up to 96GB and offers a higher memory bandwidth than DDR4-based platforms facilitating faster data movement and efficient multitasking performance. Operating temperatures range from -40°C to +85°C including a vibration endurance up to 3.5 Grms.  

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27741&C=CEM570&upcat=332.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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