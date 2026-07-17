Protect Your Industrial Network Without a Redesign

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Developers know that securing an industrial Ethernet network can be tricky, and the rules continually change. We know that the AES-256 encryption algorithm can serve as a starting point, but it should not be trusted to do the job all by itself. One reason for this is that encryption must be deployed without redesigning an existing network, adding latency, or introducing another appliance that must be managed and maintained.

To address this situation, Pantherun has developed the Blaze SFP+ AES encryption module. Rather than placing encryption in a standalone box somewhere in the network, Blaze integrates it into a standard SFP/SFP+ transceiver form factor. The result is a module that fits into an existing switch or router port while encrypting traffic as it enters and leaves the fiber connection.

The concept is relatively straightforward: two Blaze modules, one at each end of a fiber link, establish an encrypted communications path without requiring changes to higher network layers or application software. Because encryption occurs in-line, existing Ethernet infrastructure continues operating normally while the data traversing the fiber link is protected. The modules support both 1- and 10-Gbit/s full-duplex operation, including jumbo frames up to 9 kbytes. Hence, they can be used in a wide range of industrial and enterprise networks.

This approach is particularly relevant for operators of critical infrastructure, especially those with long service lives, like industrial automation systems, railway networks, traffic management, surveillance installations, and smart-city deployments. As a result, replacing switches or redesigning network architectures simply to add encryption may not be practical. A solution like the Blaze SFP+ AES encryption module that can be installed in an existing SFP port offers a less disruptive path toward securing fiber communications.

The hardware itself reflects those deployment environments. Blaze is specified for operation from -40°C to +70°C in a fanless package designed to withstand vibration, shock, electrical noise, and surge conditions common in industrial installations. Power consumption remains within the limits of the SFP interface, allowing the module to operate without external power.

As cyberattacks increasingly target operational technology (OT) networks, protecting data in transit has become as important as securing the endpoints themselves. Products like Blaze move security closer to the physical network interface so encryption becomes part of the communications link rather than another standalone component in the network.