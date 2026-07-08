Embedded Computing Design

POLYN Technology and ALTER TECHNOLOGY France Collaborate on Joint Chip Validation Lab for Neuromorphic Analog Signal-Processing Chips

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 08, 2026

News

POLYN Technology announced it is collaborating with ALTER TECHNOLOGY France to establish a joint chip-validation lab at ALTER’s Toulouse facilities providing POLYN with access to specialized electrical validation capabilities in a trusted environment. Thanks to ALTER France’s knowledge in high-reliability sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, and power technologies, the facility will support the characterisation and validation cycles of POLYN’s products and reference designs.

“Opening a joint validation capability at ALTER France is an important step in building the infrastructure required to commercialise NASP technology,” said Aleksandr Timofeev, Founder and CEO of POLYN. “Our chips are designed to bring intelligent signal processing closer to the sensor, with extremely low power consumption and deterministic, ultra-low latency. Analog neuromorphic technology is highly novel, and new approaches are needed to ensure the functional correctness, robustness, fault tolerance, and deterministic operation of neural networks on NASP chips.

The lab will support POLYN’s portfolio including solutions for voice interfaces, automotive sensing, and various Physical AI applications.  According to the press release, it will enable the systematic validation of IC performance under application-relevant conditions.  The partnership reflects POLYN’s increased industrial maturity and readiness for the mass production of its NASP technology.

“Emerging semiconductor architectures must be assessed not only in terms of performance but also through a detailed understanding of their failure mechanisms and long-term reliability. By applying our proven methodologies and technical expertise to characterize these devices, we aim to establish the robust technical understanding required to support POLYN’s further development. This joint approach creates value for both partners while strengthening our respective expertise in emerging semiconductor technologies,” said Frédéric Tilhac, Managing Director at ALTER TECHNOLOGY France.

For more information, visit polyn.ai/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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