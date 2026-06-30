Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek Delivers EN-Certified tBOX210 Fanless Embedded Platform for Intelligent Rail Surveillance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 30, 2026

News

Axiomtek Delivers EN-Certified tBOX210 Fanless Embedded Platform for Intelligent Rail Surveillance
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its EN-certified fanless tBOX210 embedded platform designed for onboard intelligent surveillance and data-intensive rail applications. The system leverages 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Intel Core processors with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory. The tBOX210 is certified to CE, LVD, FCC, EN 50155, EN 45545-2, and NFPA 130, meeting rigorous global railway safety and fire protection standards.

Engineered for challenging rolling stock environments, the solution supports an operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C (OT4) while also complying with MIL-STD-810G and EN 61373 vibration and shock standards.

The tBOX210 supports seamless deployment across diverse rolling stock systems without the need for additional power converters thanks to its wide 24 to 110 VDC power input. For reliable operation in unpredictable power scenarios, the platform integrates power protection mechanisms including OCP, OVP, UVP, and RPP. The built-in Smart Ignition power management enhances system reliability and safeguards data integrity.

It enables high-bandwidth video data captured via four M12 2.5GbE LAN interfaces combined with high-capacity two or four swappable SATA storage bays with RAID support ensuring constant high-definition recording, data collection, and reliable operation in demanding rail environments. Its scalable storage capacity supports extended video retention and redundancy, ensuring critical footage is saved for operational and compliance purposes.

For more information, visit

us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=28061&C=tBOX210&upcat=368.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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