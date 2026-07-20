Embedded Computing Design

AAEON Partners with The Imaging Source For Rugged AI Vision Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 20, 2026

News

AAEON Partners with The Imaging Source For Rugged AI Vision Solutions
Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released information that it is partnering with The Imaging Source, manufacturer of industrial cameras. AAEON’s BOXER-8645AI is compatible with The Imaging Source’s Acuva series of rugged, high-speed GMSL2 IP67 cameras. The companies will combine to build solutions for vision-enabled applications in robotics, agriculture, automotive, and other embedded and industrial vision systems.

The Imaging Source’s Acuva series combines Sony and onsemi CMOS sensors (2.3 MP – 20 MP) with frame rates up to 100 FPS for high-resolution, low-latency imaging. The series features IP67-rated housing, integrated M12 S-Mount lenses, and coaxial PoC cables with FAKRA connectors up to 15 meters for rugged and flexible deployments. Its 6 Gbps GMSL2 interface ensures high-speed, low-latency image transfer as well as The Imaging Source offering SDKs, drivers, and on-going support with a three-year warranty.

“Our collaboration with The Imaging Source will allow customers to expedite time to market while also benefiting from the longevity that the Acuva series offers for more rugged applications,” said Louis Wu, Product Manager at AAEON Technology. “By establishing compatibility with Acuva industrial GMSL2 cameras, our customers will see the benefit of shorter development cycles, simplified integration, and more reliable AI vision performance in the toughest environments.”

Ideal Applications

Industrial and Robotics

  • AMRs, AGVs, Factory Automation

Heavy Equipment & Outdoor

  • Construction, Mining, Agriculture

Automotive and Mobility

  • ADAS, Smart Mobility Systems

Transportation and Infrastructure

  • Railway, Maritime, Traffic Monitoring

“When our technologies work together, customers succeed faster,” said Momchil Binev, Senior Product Manager at The Imaging Source. “By combining our industrial IP67 GMSL2 cameras with AAEON’s rugged AI computers, we remove integration barriers and empower developers to focus on innovation.”

For more information, visit aaeon.com/en/news/detail/the_imaging_source_acuva_gmsl2_ip67_cameras_partnership.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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