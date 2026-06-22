Product of the Week: NexAIoT’s AIGE 1000 C10 for AI Edge Computing

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

AI inference and high-performance multitasking are integral to the efficient and reliable operation of modern Edge AI computing applications, and advanced AI capabilities such as predictive maintenance and machine learning.

Designed to deliver powerful and reliable computing performance for accelerating Edge AI computing is the AIGE 1000 C10. The AIGE 1000 C10 is a solution provided by NexAIoT, a subsidiary of NEXCOM Group. The solution is housed in a lightweight and durable chassis and is ideal for operation in industrial environments.

The AIGE 1000 C10 in Action

The AIGE 1000 C10 Edge AI computing solution supports the 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i 9 LGA1700 socket type processors up to 65W, and the Intel Q670E chipset.

The solution’s main memory is provided via two DDR5 6400MHz SO DIMM sockets supporting up to 64GB. Additional storage is provided via two 2.5" SSD trays, one M.2 Key M 2280 with support for NVMe SATA, and one mPCIe with support for mSATA.

For expansion, NexAIoT’s AIGE 1000 C10 features one M.2 Key B 2242/3042/3052 with support for LTE/5G, one PCIe x16 with up to 500W TDP, and an add-on card with a maximum length of 334.8mm(system fan).

The 426 mm x 261 mm x 179 Edge AI computing solution is packed with internal, rear, and front-facing I/O.

I/O Interface-Internal

1 x Nano SIM slot

2 x 7-pin SATA connectors, support RAID 0/1

I/O Interface-Front

ATX power on/off switch

Optional FBI module window

I/O Interface-Rear

2 x Display ports

2 x HDMI ports

8 x USB 3.2 ports (900mA per each)

2 x Intel ® i226 IT 2.5GbE LAN ports; support WoL, teaming and PXE

Optional 2 x RS232/422/485 via DB9 window

2 x GPO + 1 x COM Tx + 1 x COM Rx LED indicators

1 x AC input

Getting Started with the AIGE 1000 C10

The AIGE 1000 C10 provides a quad independent display, dual HDMI, and dual DP that is capable of supporting four separate monitors simultaneously.

The Edge AI computing solution also supports Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux operating systems, and adheres to CE approval EN61000-6-2/ EN61000-6-4 and FCC Class A certifications.

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