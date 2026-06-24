Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The Supply Chain Is In Turmoil | Variscite

By Rich Nass

Contributing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 24, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: The Supply Chain Is In Turmoil | Variscite

A lot is going on in the world these days that can disrupt the supply chain. From political issues to tariffs to the data center craze, some components are just difficult to obtain. Thankfully, there are ways around the issues and different ways to deal with them. 

To get a little insight into these issues, I spoke to Ohad Yaniv, the CEO of Variscite, who deals with them daily. He's this week’s guest on the Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Rich Nass is a regular contributor to Embedded Computing Design. He has appeared on more than 500 episodes of the popular Embedded Executive podcast series, and is a regular contributor to the Embedded Insiders podcast.

Rich has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 35 years, and is a recognized expert in the areas of embedded computing, Edge AI, industrial computing, the IoT, and cyber-resiliency and safety and security issues. He writes and speaks regularly on these topics and more.

Rich is currently the Liaison to Industry for the Embedded World North America Exhibition and Conference, and has held similar positions with the global Embedded World Conference and Exhibition.

Previously, Rich was the Brand Director for UBM’s award-winning Design News property. Prior to that, he led the content team for UBM Canon’s Medical Devices Group, as well all custom properties and events.  In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, handling the Embedded and Custom groups and the TechOnline DesignLine network of design engineering web sites.

Nass holds a BSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

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