Biwin Brings Storage and Memory Innovation to COMPUTEX 2026
June 19, 2026
Sponsored Blog
One of the big stories from COMPUTEX 2026 was the current and coming memory and storage shortage that some are calling RAMageddon. Not at all flustered was storage and memory specialist company Biwin, which had many leading edge devices on offer at the show, and lots to talk about with everyone in the booth.
The company gave me a chance to check out the SP50Y/51Y and SS821 solutions.
BIWIN’s SP50Y/51Y Series Enterprise PCIe SSD uses a next-generation controller and Yangtze Memory Xtacking 4.0 NAND technology that is compliant with the NVMe 2.0 specifications for full potential of its PCIe Gen5 interface. It also has optional capacity for 3.2 TB, 3.84 TB, 6.4 TB, 7.68 TB, 12.8 TB, and 15.36 TB, and it offers both 1 DWPD read-intensive and 3 DWPD mixed-use endurance configurations.
The series is powered by a high-speed PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and features firmware enhancements and flexibility for sequential read and write speeds of over 14,000 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s, respectively, with 4K random read and write performance reaching up to 3,300K IOPS and 1,000K IOPS. This kind of speed is exactly what’s needed for workloads like AI training, cloud computing, core database, and virtualization.
The BIWIN SS821 Series Enterprise SATA SSD is built on the SATA 3.2 6 Gbps interface specification and integrates an external DDR cache delivering successive read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 520 MB/s along with 4K random read and write performance of up to 92K IOPS and 50K IOPS.
Options include both M.2 2280 and 2.5-inch form factors, with capacities of 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, and 7.68 TB supporting 1 DWPD endurance for read-intensive enterprise workloads.
It has several advanced features available, including:
- Power Loss Protection (PLP)
- End-to-End Data Path Protection (E2E)
- Thermal Throttling
- Dynamic and Static Wear Leveling
- Dynamic Power Management
- S.M.A.R.T.
- TRIM
- Firmware Redundancy
- Secure Boot
- Secure Firmware Upgrade
- Internal RAID
- Sanitize
The SS821 Series is suitable for data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, cloud services, IoT, and machine learning workloads, Biwin says.
The memory and storage crisis isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and smart engineering is one of the best ways to solve it. Biwin is way ahead of the curve on that front.