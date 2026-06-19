Biwin Brings Storage and Memory Innovation to COMPUTEX 2026

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Biwin One of the big stories from COMPUTEX 2026 was the current and coming memory and storage shortage that some are calling RAMageddon. Not at all flustered was storage and memory specialist company Biwin, which had many leading edge devices on offer at the show, and lots to talk about with everyone in the booth.

The company gave me a chance to check out the SP50Y/51Y and SS821 solutions.

BIWIN’s SP50Y/51Y Series Enterprise PCIe SSD uses a next-generation controller and Yangtze Memory Xtacking 4.0 NAND technology that is compliant with the NVMe 2.0 specifications for full potential of its PCIe Gen5 interface. It also has optional capacity for 3.2 TB, 3.84 TB, 6.4 TB, 7.68 TB, 12.8 TB, and 15.36 TB, and it offers both 1 DWPD read-intensive and 3 DWPD mixed-use endurance configurations.

The series is powered by a high-speed PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and features firmware enhancements and flexibility for sequential read and write speeds of over 14,000 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s, respectively, with 4K random read and write performance reaching up to 3,300K IOPS and 1,000K IOPS. This kind of speed is exactly what’s needed for workloads like AI training, cloud computing, core database, and virtualization.

The BIWIN SS821 Series Enterprise SATA SSD is built on the SATA 3.2 6 Gbps interface specification and integrates an external DDR cache delivering successive read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 520 MB/s along with 4K random read and write performance of up to 92K IOPS and 50K IOPS.

Options include both M.2 2280 and 2.5-inch form factors, with capacities of 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, and 7.68 TB supporting 1 DWPD endurance for read-intensive enterprise workloads.

It has several advanced features available, including:

Power Loss Protection (PLP)

End-to-End Data Path Protection (E2E)

Thermal Throttling

Dynamic and Static Wear Leveling

Dynamic Power Management

S.M.A.R.T.

TRIM

Firmware Redundancy

Secure Boot

Secure Firmware Upgrade

Internal RAID

Sanitize

The SS821 Series is suitable for data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, cloud services, IoT, and machine learning workloads, Biwin says.

The memory and storage crisis isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and smart engineering is one of the best ways to solve it. Biwin is way ahead of the curve on that front.

Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars. At Embedded Computing Design, he covers, AI, Edge Computing, Data Centers, Automotive, Industrial, Smart City, IoT and IIoT, Semiconductors, Healthcare, and lots more. He hosts weekly programs on YouTube, including the technology unboxing feature DevKit Weekly, and his news show ICYMI, and, along with Tiera Oliver, hosts the Embedded Insiders and Embedded Executive podcasts. In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/ken-briodagh Industry Moderator: https://www.microelectronicsus.com/speakers/ken-briodagh-1 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/embedded-insiders/id1359230366 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5X07QpW7U2CM9ZbGxl4p40 Buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/280493/episodes/18870202-embedded-world-recap-new-ohfm-standard-the-importance-of-security More from Ken