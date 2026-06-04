Embedded Computing Design

The Future of Trusted Positioning with GNSS & AI for Code Development

By Embedded Insiders

June 04, 2026

Podcast

The Future of Trusted Positioning with GNSS & AI for Code Development

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, the CEO of Qualinx, Tom Trill, joins the podcast to discuss GNSS and sovereignty. We're talking about revolutionizing GNSS with an ultra-low-power, high-performance, reconfigurable positioning and location chip designed to challenge conventional GNSS chip architectures. 

Then, Rich and Rod Cope, the Chief Technical Officer at Perforce Software, are discussing how to employ AI for code development, and whether you should use AI to generate code or limit it to code review. 

Register for the CRA Virtual Conference on Thursday, June, 25.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

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