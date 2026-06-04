The Future of Trusted Positioning with GNSS & AI for Code Development

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, the CEO of Qualinx, Tom Trill, joins the podcast to discuss GNSS and sovereignty. We're talking about revolutionizing GNSS with an ultra-low-power, high-performance, reconfigurable positioning and location chip designed to challenge conventional GNSS chip architectures.

Then, Rich and Rod Cope, the Chief Technical Officer at Perforce Software, are discussing how to employ AI for code development, and whether you should use AI to generate code or limit it to code review.

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